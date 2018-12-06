Home Indiana Four Kunkel Group Properties Under New Ownership December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Four different properties owned by the Kunkel group are now being operated by Summit Enterprises due to financial issues.

According to court documents, Summit Enterprises is the receiver of the property accepting financial responsibility.

Summit will get financial compensation for taking over the four different properties. Court documents also indicate summit filed a $176,000 bond with the clerk of court to quote “faithfully discharge the duties of receiver in this action and obey the order of the court.”

We have reached out to the Kunkel Group for comment and have not yet heard back.

Comments

comments