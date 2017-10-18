Home Illinois Four Kentucky Men Face Charges After An Alleged Home Invasion, Armed Robbery In Saline Co. October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Kentucky

Four Kentucky men are behind bars after police say they bound, gagged, and demanded items from another man. Harrisburg Police were called to a home in the 300 block of South Main Street for reports of an armed robbery and home invasion.

20-year-old Breshod Everhart and 25-year-old Brelyn Everhart, both of Morganfield, KY, 28-year-old Byron Hughes, of Henderson, and a juvenile are facing several charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery, theft over $500 and home invasion.

The victim told officers three black men wearing hoodies, masks, gloves, and armed with handguns broke into his home, demanding items from him.

During the robbery, the victim was beaten with a weapon. The victim was taken to Harrisburg Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, officers received information that led them to a nearby residence. Officers say they recovered the victim’s stolen property along with weapons and other stolen items.

Police arrested Breshod and Brelyn Everhart, Byron Hughes and the juvenile.

Harrisburg Police were assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Eldorado Police and ISP Crime Scene Unit.

