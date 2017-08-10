Home Illinois Four Juveniles Allegedly Vandalize Former Crossville High School August 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Four juveniles are accused of vandalizing the former Crossville High School. Two of the suspects are 10-years-old, one is 11 and the other is 12.

Our media partner WFIW reports, the suspects smeared food on the floors of what is now the Crossville Community Center. They also reportedly spray-painted the walls and kitchen equipment, and smashed a table.

The White County Sheriff’s Office said all four of the juveniles admitted to vandalizing the property.

Paperwork is being sent to the States Attorney’s Office to see if any criminal charges will be filed.

Deputies say the juveniles also destroyed trophies from the old Crossville High School days, ripped an American flag off a pole to use it as a spear, and tried to make torches inside the center with various items.

