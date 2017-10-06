Home Kentucky Henderson Four Indicted In Connection With Henderson Kidnapping That Left Man Naked, Bound October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Four people are indicted for allegedly kidnapping a man and leaving him bound without clothes along Highway 136 West. Cole Schriber, Jacob Woods, Mason Brown, and Jessica Caterina are all charged with Kidnapping and Wanton Endangerment.

These charges stem from an investigation that began on Eclipse Day – August 21st.

Deputies say they found the 22-year-old Jasper man wrapped in a blanket and bound by duct tape in the woods along HWY 136 West in Henderson County.

Comments

comments