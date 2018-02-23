Home Kentucky Four Indicted In Connection With Former Webster Co. Teacher Drug Case February 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Four people are indicted in connection with the drug trafficking case of a former Webster County Middle School teacher. Two men are still being sought for their role in this case.

Our media partner at The Journal Enterprise reports, Kentucky State Police arrested Tuesday Page, 46, on an indictment for trafficking methamphetamine. Page is being held in the Webster County Jail.

Clinton Onan has also been been indicted and taken to Larue County Jail. He faces trafficking meth charges in connection with the drug case against former WCMS teacher Lucia Jenkins.

Earl Stone, 25, of Dixon, and Jeremy Hoover, 23, of Clay, are wanted for their involvement with the drug case against former WMCS teacher Lucia Jenkins.

Stone is described as a white man around 5’9″ tall and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hoover is about 5’5″ tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

All four were indicted in connection with the drug against Jenkins.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call KSP Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Callers can remain anonymous.

