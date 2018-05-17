Home Kentucky Four Hour Stand Off In Wheatcroft Ends In 3 Arrests May 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Three people have been arrested following a four-hour standoff with deputies. A third man is still on the loose.

The standoff happened at a home in Wheatcroft on Wednesday night.

Four different law enforcement agencies were on the scene during the incident.

So far there is no information on how the standoff started.

Timothy Shelton, Jerry Rodney Jr., and Amanda Holinde were all taken into custody.

The charges they are facing include fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment, as well as several warrants in Webster County and the State of Ohio.

Brian Shelton has yet to be located by deputies. Contact them if you have any information.

Comments

comments