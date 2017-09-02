Home Kentucky Four Firefighters Arrested for Alleged Arson September 2nd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

Four firefighters have been arrested for their alleged roles involving a building fire.

According to Kentucky State Police, four members of the Crofton Fire Department were arrested on Friday. This included Glen McGee, Dakota Oglesby, Dylan Hodge, and Fire Chief Jeremy Marlar.

Kentucky State Police received notification of the building fire in August. After an investigation, the fire was determined to be the result of arson.

The investigation is on-going.

