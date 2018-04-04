Home Indiana Evansville Four EVSC Educators Receive Outstanding Educators of the Year Award April 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Four Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation educators have been recognized as Outstanding Educators of the Year. This year’s winners were announced by University of Evansville officials at a surprise ceremony this morning.

This award recognizes the dedication and contributions of its teachers and principals who have at least three years of experience in the profession.

The 2018 winners include:

– Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Amber Santana, Glenwood Leadership Academy (fourth grade teacher)

– Middle School Teacher of the Year: Douglas Goodwin, Helfrich Park STEM Academy (band director)

– High School Teacher of the Year: Jon Carl, Reitz High School (social studies)

– Building Principal of the Year: Michele Branson-Bopp, Washington Middle School

Amber Santana has been a teacher for six years, and is a fourth grade math and science teacher. She also serves as a PBIS Tier 1 coach, is a member of the Leadership Team and Staff Cares, and is a PLC leader.

Douglas Goodwin has been an educator for 15 years. For the past three years, he has been the band director at Helfrich Park STEM Academy. The Helfrich Park Varsity Band was the only EVSC school to receive a Distinction Rating in the advanced category at the 2017 ISSMA Organizational Contest.

Jon Carl has been a teacher for 22 years and has been a history teacher for 20 years. He teaches AP U.S. History and honors U.S. History. He’s the history academic Super Bowl coach at Reitz, and a member of the AP U.S. History Professional Learning Community for EVSC and chairman of the U.S. History Professional Learning community for Reitz.

Michele Branson-Bopp has been an educator for 17 years and is currently in her fourth year as the principal of Washington Middle School. She had a goal to improve the school, and only two years into her tenure the school is no longer rate an F school by the IDOE School Improvement List.

