Four Evansville Soccer Teams in Semi-State

October 15th, 2017 Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

The Memorial boys and girls soccer teams, Mater Dei girls soccer, and Castle boys soccer are all headed to the semi-state round after wins Saturday.

The Tigers posted shutouts against Silver Creek on both sides, with the boys winning 5-0 and the girls winning 8-0 in their respective regional championship games.

As for Mater Dei girls soccer, they continued their gritty run in the postseason by taking down Vincennes Rivet 1-0 to capture a fourth consecutive regional title.

Castle boys soccer was able to grab a one-goal victory as well, defeating Bloomington South for a trip to semi-state.

