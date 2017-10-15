Four Evansville Soccer Teams in Semi-State

The Memorial boys and girls soccer teams, Mater Dei girls soccer, and Castle boys soccer are all headed to the semi-state round after wins Saturday.

The Tigers posted shutouts against Silver Creek on both sides, with the boys winning 5-0 and the girls winning 8-0 in their respective regional championship games.

As for Mater Dei girls soccer, they continued their gritty run in the postseason by taking down Vincennes Rivet 1-0 to capture a fourth consecutive regional title.

Castle boys soccer was able to grab a one-goal victory as well, defeating Bloomington South for a trip to semi-state.

