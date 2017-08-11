Four Daviess County Schools Ranked Among America’s Healthiest Schools

Four schools in Daviess County are being recognized for their commitment to keeping their students healthy. East View, Meadow Lands, Tamarack Elementary, and Daviess County Middle Schools earned the designation from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Nationwide, only 323 schools were chosen based on a long list of criteria, including access to healthy foods and quality physical education.

Each of these schools have implemented certain programs to keep kids active as part of their everyday routine.

Any school can join the Healthy Schools Program for free by visiting Healthy Schools Program.

To view the complete list, visit America’s Healthiest Schools.

