Four In Custody in Connection to Robbery at Sheriff’s Home

New details emerge in the burglary at Sheriff Dave Wedding’s home earlier this month.

Four people are in custody all accused of breaking into Sheriff Wedding’s home and taking items. April Maguire has been charged with burglary of a dwelling, along with Ladonna Morton, Mayakayia Smith and a juvenile.

Thanks to one of Maguire’s fingerprints left on a window and Smith posting a video to social media including some of the stolen items authorities were able to make the arrests.

Wedding says if he would have been home at the time he would have protected it. Wedding is going to meet with state law-makers to try to increase penalties for home burglaries.

