Four Arrested After Shots Fired Inside Wabash County Residence
Four people are behind bars after shots are fired inside a residence in Wabash County, Illinois. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 100 block of East Hackberry Street in Bellmont.
Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police received several 911 calls about shots fired at a home in the 100 block of East Hackberry Street in Bellmont around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
When authorities arrived they say an argument over money caused the shooting inside the residence.
During the argument, police say 31-year-old Levi Glick sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and 35-year-old Carlie Rule had a gunshot wound to the foot.
Troopers used a K9 to locate the firearm, which was found along the railroad tracks in Bellmont.
Glick is facing several charges including Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder. His bond is set at $10,000 cash.
Carlie Rule was arrested on an outstanding Jasper County, Illinois warrant and later posted a $275 cash bond.
Christopher Shaffer, 33, of Robinson, faces several charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice,and Possession of Methamphetamine. Shaffer’s bond is set at $10,000 cash.
Emily Lofton, 29, of Bellmont, was charged with Possession of Meth. Her bond is set at $4,000 cash. Glick, Lofton and Shaffer remain in the Wabash County Jail.
Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday in Wabash County Circuit Court.