Home Illinois Four Arrested After Shots Fired Inside Wabash County Residence September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Four people are behind bars after shots are fired inside a residence in Wabash County, Illinois. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 100 block of East Hackberry Street in Bellmont.

Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police received several 911 calls about shots fired at a home in the 100 block of East Hackberry Street in Bellmont around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When authorities arrived they say an argument over money caused the shooting inside the residence.

During the argument, police say 31-year-old Levi Glick sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and 35-year-old Carlie Rule had a gunshot wound to the foot.

Troopers used a K9 to locate the firearm, which was found along the railroad tracks in Bellmont.

Glick is facing several charges including Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder. His bond is set at $10,000 cash.

Carlie Rule was arrested on an outstanding Jasper County, Illinois warrant and later posted a $275 cash bond.

Christopher Shaffer, 33, of Robinson, faces several charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice,and Possession of Methamphetamine. Shaffer’s bond is set at $10,000 cash.

Emily Lofton, 29, of Bellmont, was charged with Possession of Meth. Her bond is set at $4,000 cash. Glick, Lofton and Shaffer remain in the Wabash County Jail.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday in Wabash County Circuit Court.

Comments

comments