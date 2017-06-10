Four Arrested, One Injured After Evansville Shooting

An Evansville man is shot and his brother ends up in jail.

According to Evansville police, officers responded to multiple shots fired calls in the 400 block of South Craig Avenue overnight Friday into Saturday.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing and what sounded like gunshots.

Thaddeus Steen later arrived at Deaconess Hospital with a non-life threating gun shot wound.

Thaddeus’ brother, Theodore, and three other men were arrested later after their car was pulled over near the Lloyd Expressway and Highway 41.

Police think the incidents may be related.

Officers found four guns in the car, two of which were stolen.

Theodore Steen is being held on charges of theft, having a handgun without a license, and felony gun possession.

