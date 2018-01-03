Four Arrested in Multi-County Chase that Ended in Hopkins Co.

What started as an alleged armed robbery in Evansville turned into a multi-county chase ending in Hopkins County. The incident happened Wednesday night just before 7:30.

Detectives say they saw an armed person in a car rob another person. They say the suspect got back into the car and drove off. Detectives followed the vehicle and called for patrol officers.

When the suspect’s car stopped near Pollack and Burdette, detectives say at least one of the occupants got out of the car and approached them in their unmarked car.

Patrol officers got there and turned their lights on. The occupants got back into the vehicle and sped off.

During the chase, authorities say several items were thrown out of the suspect’s car along I-69. Several officers spent the evening searching along I-69 from Highway 41 to just west of Covert Avenue.

The chase continued into Kentucky and ended when the suspect’s vehicle drove over a set of stop sticks.

Kentucky State Police took all four occupants into custody. 39-year-old Samone Steen, of Louisville, is charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, operating on a suspended license, DUI, and wanton endangerment. 19-year-old Geonovan Bailey, of Evansville, is charged with fleeing police, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Two juveniles are being held in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

All four remain in custody in Kentucky.

This investigation is ongoing.

