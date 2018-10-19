Home Kentucky Four Arrested in Madisonville in Drug Trafficking Ring October 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Madisonville police have arrested four people in reference to a methamphetamine trafficking ring.

Madisonville detectives executed two search warrants at homes on Island Ford Road in Madisonville and Frederick Road in Dawson Springs on October 19th.

Detectives say they seized substantial amounts of methamphetamine and evidence of drug trafficking from both homes.

Following the investigation of the homes, detectives arrested Phillip Hawkins, Travis Menser, Stephen Brown, and Raymond Dunning.

All four suspects are being held in Hopkins County jail on methamphetamine related charges.

