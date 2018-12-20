Home Kentucky Four Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Madisonville December 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A nearly year-long investigation has landed four people behind bars and facing drug charges in Madisonville.

Phillip Hawkins, Ronald Banks Junior, Eric Tapp, and Deidra Wallace have all been charged with drug trafficking.

Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit made the arrests on December 19th at a home on Magnolia Avenue.

Officers say once inside the home they found meth, a loaded gun, cash, and other items used to deal drugs.

Authorities say the investigation began in early 2018 and over the past several months, detectives seized a pound of meth, six handguns, and a substantial amount of money.

Police say there are more arrests expected in the future.

