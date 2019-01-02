Home Indiana Evansville Four Arrested in Evansville on Weapon and Gun Charges January 2nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested four people following reports of gun shots in the downtown area of the city on New Years Eve.

Police say on December 31st at 12:49PM, authorities responded to the area of West Washington and SE 2nd Street on reports of gunfire being heard in the area. An officer with EPD says upon arrival he heard several gunshots go off in the immediate area. Police say a witness in the area informed them that they believed the shots were fired from a house on Chandler Avenue and that a silver vehicle may be involved.

Police say they were able to locate a silver vehicle driving eastbound in an alley between Powell and Chandler Avenue. Police say a traffic stop was initiated in a parking lot near SE 2nd Street and Washington Avenue.

When approaching the car, police say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as well as a suspicious bag, later confirmed to be containing marijuana, in plain view inside.

Police seized 21.9 grams of marijuana as well as three handguns from the trunk of the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen.

The four suspects, identified as Renaldo Pendleton, John Posey, Demario Smith, and James Johnson, were arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County jail.

All four facing charges of dealing marijuana, receiving stolen property, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Comments

comments