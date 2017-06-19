Home Kentucky Four Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Hopkins Co. June 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A drug bust at a home in Hopkins County turns up more than $17,000 worth of crystal meth. Over the last two months, Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies and Madisonville Police officers investigated complaints of suspected drug trafficking at a home in the 100 block of Victory Street in Mortons Gap.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant for the home was executed on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say more than six ounces of crystal meth with a street value of more than $17,000 along with a significant amount of money and suspected drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Charlie and Derrick Fugate, Cassi Baker and Trent Lear, who were inside the residence at the time. All four were taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

Charlie and Derrick Fugate are charged with drug trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker is charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and drug trafficking in a controlled substance. Lear is charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Charlie and Derrick Fugate and Cassi Baker are set to appear in court on June 26th at 9 a.m.

Comments

comments