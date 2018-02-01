Home Kentucky Four Arrested On Drug Charges In Hopkins County February 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

More than two ounces of crystal meth is off the streets in Hopkins County and four people are facing felony drug charges. On January 29th, Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home of Tyler Ward in White Plains to find Ward and serve him arrest his warrants.

According to deputies Ward was hiding in a closet inside the home and also found Elizabeth Dukes, Richard Brinkley, and Megan Boucher inside the residence. Deputies say Brinkley and Boucher also had outstanding warrants.

While inside the home, deputies found numerous drugs, paraphernalia, and packaging materials consistent with the distribution and sale of illegal drugs in plain view.

Deputies found over two ounces of crystal meth, a handgun, marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

All four people were arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

Ward is charged with trafficking meth with weapon enhancement, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, and possession of marijuana.

Boucher is charged with trafficking meth with weapon enhancement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth.

Dukes is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Brinkley is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

