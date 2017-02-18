Home Indiana Four area wrestlers place at IHSAA state finals, Mater Dei’s Joe Lee wins back-to-back state titles February 18th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Mater Dei junior Joe Lee (152 lbs) earned his second consecutive state title Saturday, recording a 19-4 major decision in the final match. He also won Round 2 Saturday by major decision 14-2, and won by tech fall 15-0 to advance to the state finals match. Joe also won the 145-pound state title last season.

Mater Dei senior Kyle Luigs (132 lbs) earned a fourth place finish at state following a loss in the third place match by decision in overtime 5-3.

Mater Dei freshman Matt Lee (126 lbs) finished in seventh following losses in the first and third rounds, and the consolation round by decision 5-2. He won the seventh place match by decision 6-3.

Mount Vernon senior Wade Ripple (285 lbs) won the seventh place match by decision in overtime 4-3. Ripple lost in the second round by fall.

Local high school wrestlers from Memorial, North Posey, Princeton, and Southridge also competed on the first day of the state tournament Friday, but did not advance to Saturday’s state finals. Their results can be found here.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments