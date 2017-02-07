Home Kentucky Henderson Forums Set For Henderson County Volunteer Firefighter Funding Issue February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson County’s Volunteer Fire Departments may finally have a fix for its funding issue, but it may cost property owners.

Judge-executive Brad Schneider said the proposed plan is centered on placing a flat fee of $55 on all county tax bills, except those within the city limits.

However, Schneider said property owners would have the option to opt out of the fee. Before they go any further with the plan, he said he wants input from the public.

Schneider said, “Over the month of February, we’ll be holding those meetings and hoping that we can come to a good agreement about what we need to do to make sure our volunteer fire departments can keep their doors open long-term and provide all of the important services they do.”

Schneider said they expect to have something in place by April. The first meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Henderson Country Club.

The complete schedule is listed below:

Corydon

Feb. 28, 2017

6 p.m. at the Corydon Missionary Church (550 Main St).

Baskett Fire Departments

Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

Henderson Country Club

Cairo

Feb. 23, 2017 6:30 p.m.

Cairo Fire Station

Corydon

Feb. 28, 2017 6 p.m.

Corydon Missionary Church

Hebbardsville

Feb. 22, 2017 6:30 p.m.

Hebbardsville Fire Station

Niagara

Feb. 15, 2017 6 p.m.

Niagara Fire Station

Reed

Feb. 13, 2017 6 p.m.

Reed Fire Station

Robards

Feb. 21, 2017 6 p.m.

Robards City Hall

Smith Mills

Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m.

Smith Mills Fire Department

Spottsville

Feb. 9, 2017 6 p.m.

Spottsville Fire Station

Zion

Feb. 8, 2017 6 p.m.

Zion Fire Station

Henderson Fiscal Court

Feb. 15, 2017 5:30 p.m.

