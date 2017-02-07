Forums Set For Henderson County Volunteer Firefighter Funding Issue
Henderson County’s Volunteer Fire Departments may finally have a fix for its funding issue, but it may cost property owners.
Judge-executive Brad Schneider said the proposed plan is centered on placing a flat fee of $55 on all county tax bills, except those within the city limits.
However, Schneider said property owners would have the option to opt out of the fee. Before they go any further with the plan, he said he wants input from the public.
Schneider said, “Over the month of February, we’ll be holding those meetings and hoping that we can come to a good agreement about what we need to do to make sure our volunteer fire departments can keep their doors open long-term and provide all of the important services they do.”
Schneider said they expect to have something in place by April. The first meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Henderson Country Club.
The complete schedule is listed below:
Cairo
Feb. 23, 2017 6:30 p.m.
Cairo Fire Station
Corydon
Feb. 28, 2017 6 p.m.
Corydon Missionary Church
Hebbardsville
Feb. 22, 2017 6:30 p.m.
Hebbardsville Fire Station
Niagara
Feb. 15, 2017 6 p.m.
Niagara Fire Station
Reed
Feb. 13, 2017 6 p.m.
Reed Fire Station
Robards
Feb. 21, 2017 6 p.m.
Robards City Hall
Smith Mills
Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m.
Smith Mills Fire Department
Spottsville
Feb. 9, 2017 6 p.m.
Spottsville Fire Station
Zion
Feb. 8, 2017 6 p.m.
Zion Fire Station
Henderson Fiscal Court
Feb. 15, 2017 5:30 p.m.