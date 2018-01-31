Home Indiana Evansville Forum Discusses Violence, Gangs and Drug Activity in Evansville January 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Officials in Vanderburgh County held a forum to discuss local drug trends. Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Herman and Sheriff Dave Wedding were among those gathered at Fairlawn United Methodist Church Wednesday night.

United Neighborhoods of Evansville, the Southeast Side Neighborhood Association, and the Eastview Neighborhood Association came together to host the forum.

Wedding says, “The main thing we want the general public to understand is we care. We’re not about just going around and arresting all the bad guys. We want to interact with them and if we can bring a way to make a change, and we’re also asking them to help us promote change because they have ideas, we’re certainly willing to take their ideas.”

Those attending the forum had a chance to ask questions ranging from gang activity to the arrest and jailing process.



