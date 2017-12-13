Home Indiana Evansville Forty Years Later, Mayor Winnecke Shares Memory Of UE Plane Crash December 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke shares his memory of the plane crash that killed 26 members of the University of Evansville basketball program and three crew members.

On this day in 1977, nearly 30 people were killed in a plane crash that happened shortly after taking off at the Evansville Regional Airport. At the time, a young Lloyd Winnecke would have been a senior at Central High School.

There will be a candle lighting and a reading of the names of those who lost their lives. The ceremony is tonight at 7:00 at the Memorial Plaza on the UE campus.

Mayor Winnecke also talks about the IU Medical School construction.

