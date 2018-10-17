Fort Branch Man Served Felony Warrant for Sexual Misconduct with Minor

A Fort Branch man has been served a felony warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor and child seduction.

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies say an investigation of 46-year-old Donald Overbey began on October 4th after a victim came forward with allegations against him.

Following an investigation into the claims, detectives submitted a warrant request to the Gibson County Prosecutors office for review.

Deputies served an arrest warrant on Overby on October 16th at his workplace in Gibson County.

He is being at Gibson County jail on a $10,000 bond.

