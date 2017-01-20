Home Kentucky Former Webster County Constable Serving Time Behind Bars January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The former Webster County Constable is behind bars. He is serving time in Webster County for reportedly sexually assaulting four women. Shelton entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to one count of sexual abuse on four different victims.

He is sentenced to 360 days, and he will serve 120 days in jail. He will serve the rest on probation. He was also forced to resign as the Webster County Constable immediately.

Shelton was indicted in October 2015 on multiple charges of sexual abuse involving three women. In October 2016, Shelton was arrested again by Kentucky State Police for sexually assaulting a woman he offered a ride to from Henderson to Sebree.

