Former Webster County Constable Faces Sodomy Charges December 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A former Webster County Constable is facing sodomy charges in Daviess County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police arrested Dennis Shelton on Friday, December 8th for an incident that involved a juvenile in July.

This is not Shelton’s first run in with police, he was indictedin October 2015 on multiple sexual abuse charges involving three women. In October 2016, Shelton was arrested again by Kentucky State Police for sexually assaulting a woman he offered a ride to from Henderson to Sebree.

Shelton was forced to resign as the Webster County Constable.

Shelton was sentenced to four months behind bars and eight months probation for the 2016 incident.

Police say Shelton was on probation when this sodomy incident occurred.

Shelton is being held in the Daviess County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

