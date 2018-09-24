Home Indiana Former Vigo County Superintendent Faces Bribery Charges September 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The former Vigo County Indiana School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos faces three felony charges of bribery.

The FBI launched an investigation into Tanoos after an anonymous source claimed the school corporation was improperly awarding contracts to outside companies.

Tanoos is accused of accepting bribes from Newburgh based Energy Systems Group in exchange for awarding the company contracts to do work within the school district.

Tanoos retired as superintendent back in June when he became director of safety and security for the school district.

He was suspended from that position Monday and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Comments

comments