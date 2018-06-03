Former Vanderburgh Co. Party Chairman Passes On

Former Vanderburgh County Party Chairman Mark Owen has passed away this weekend.

Owen served as the party chairman atleast two times in Vanderburgh County. Collegaues of Mark Owen say that he was a very well liked democratic icon. In addition to being party chairman, Owen served as a county councilman and as a county commissioner.

Owen also chaired on campaign committees for former Evansville Mayor Jonathon Weinzapfel and U.S. Congressman Brad Ellsworth.

