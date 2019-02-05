Former USI Athlete Selected to Lead University’s Volleyball Program

Former University of Southern Indiana student athlete Randi Raff has been selected to lead the USI Volleyball program in an announcement by the USI Department of Athletics Monday afternoon.

Raff becomes the 12th head coach in program history.

Raff is no stranger to being a leader at USI, having served as a team captain for the Eagles’ 2004 GLVC championship squad that posted a 15-1 record in league play en route to their second NCAA II Tournament appearance in three seasons. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from USI in May 2005 before earning a master’s degree in pedagogy and administration from Purdue in 2007.

“After visiting campus, it’s clear the University and the Athletic Department are bound for even more great things.” Raff says. “It is truly a special place. Everything from the committed and tight knit community of coaches, staff and players to the top notch facilities made saying ‘yes’ one of the easiest decisions of my life. It feels good to be a Screaming Eagle again!”

Raff, who played volleyball at USI in 2001, 2003 and 2004, returns to the Screaming Eagles after spending the previous three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Prior to Georgia Tech, Raff spent the 2015 season as the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at Indiana after spending three seasons at Northern Kentucky University as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

