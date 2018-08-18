Home Indiana Evansville Former USA Gymnastics Nationalist Opens a Gym in Evansville August 18th, 2018 Shelby Lammela Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Former USA Gymnastics Nationalist, Breasha Pruitt, opened a new gym on Saturday in Evansville, IN.

The Henderson Native welcomed the public and prospective students to the ribbon-cutting of the facility and offered them a tour.

Pruitt competed and won several area and national gymnastic titles, and has been coaching gymnastics full-time for the past 2 years.

“The vision came from coaching the girls’ team last year, and we were kind of displaced, we had no place to go, and so I didn’t want them to have to go through that again, so I just stepped out on faith and I decided to be an owner for them to have a permanent home, and here we are today,” said Pruitt.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors were invited to check out a gymnastics exhibition.

Breasha Pruitt Elite Gymnastics is located at 2949 N. Saint Joseph Avenue on Evansville’s west side.

You can visit their website at http://bpelitegymnastics.com/ for more information.

