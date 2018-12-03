Home Sports Former UK, NFL Wide Receiver Tabbed as Next Kentucky Wesleyan Football Coach December 3rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Sports

Craig Yeast is the 17th head football coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The school will introduce him Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT. 44News will have coverage of the press conference on-air and online.

“Our plan is to move forward in a positive direction with the goal of developing a program that has a positive family-oriented culture of winning on and off the field,” Yeast said. “All players and coaches must realize the number one priority of the program is to earn a degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College. We will be men of our word, we will be accountable to one another, we will be enthusiastic to attack each day with an attitude of gratitude. We will aspire to develop leaders that do what is right on campus and in the community.”

Yeast comes to Owensboro for the first time since 1994 with previous college coaching, and professional playing, experience.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999. He played for the Bengals for one season before competing for the New York Jets in 2001. Yeast also played four professional seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League from 2003 to 2006.

Before turning pro, Yeast was an All-Southeastern Conference wide receiver at the University of Kentucky. He played for UK from 1995 to 1998. He was the all-time leader in career reception in SEC history with 208 catches, and was second in career receiving yards with 2,899.

Before playing at UK, Yeast was a quarterback and running back at Harrodsburgh High School in Harrodsburgh, Kentucky. Harrodsburgh merged with Mercer County High School in 2006.

Most recently, Yeast spent three years coaching at Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Grizzlies produced the most prolific offense across Division III football over the past three seasons. The program averaged 225 rushing and 333 passing yards per game. Before coaching at Franklin, Yeast was the wide receivers coach at Tiffin University in Toledo, Ohio from 2012 to 2014.

“After a lengthy professional career, Craig has quickly established himself as a dynamic and rising star in the coaching ranks, and I am confident he is the right person to lead this program into a new era.”

Craig and his wife ,Tori, have been married for 19 years and have two children.

