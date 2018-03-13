Former UK Board Chairman, Owensboro Business Billy Joe Miles Dies
Billy Joe Miles has passed away. Kentucky State Representative Suzanne Miles left a House Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting this morning after she learned about her father’s passing. Chairman Steven Rudy called for a moment of silence at that time.
Billy Joe Miles was a former UK Board Chairman and Owensboro businessman. Last month, Rape, sodomy, and bribery charges were dropped against Miles.
There’s no word on how Billy Joe Miles died.