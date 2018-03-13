44News | Evansville, IN

Former UK Board Chairman, Owensboro Business Billy Joe Miles Dies

March 13th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Billy Joe Miles has passed away. Kentucky State Representative Suzanne Miles left a House Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting this morning after she learned about her father’s passing. Chairman Steven Rudy called for a moment of silence at that time.

Billy Joe Miles was a former UK Board Chairman and Owensboro businessman. Last month, Rape, sodomy, and bribery charges were dropped against Miles.

There’s no word on how Billy Joe Miles died.

