Former UK Board Chairman, Owensboro Business Billy Joe Miles Dies March 13th, 2018

Billy Joe Miles has passed away. Kentucky State Representative Suzanne Miles left a House Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting this morning after she learned about her father’s passing. Chairman Steven Rudy called for a moment of silence at that time.

Billy Joe Miles was a former UK Board Chairman and Owensboro businessman. Last month, Rape, sodomy, and bribery charges were dropped against Miles.

There’s no word on how Billy Joe Miles died.

