Home Indiana Evansville Former UE Standout Andy Elkins Will Return to Campus March 31 March 13th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Former Evansville men’s basketball standout Andy Elkins will return to campus March 31 for Lunch with the Aces at Meeks Gym inside the Carson Center. The full lunch, which will be provided by Marx BBQ, runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Elkins, who graduated from UE in 1995, led the men’s basketball team to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT berth in his four years with the program. He ranks sixth in program history with 1,761 points in his career.

Early registration is $30 per person. The cost will be $35 after 5 p.m. on March 27 and at the door.

The latest Student-Athletes of the Year will be recognized at the lunch. All proceeds directly support UE Student-Athletes. For more information, contact Shelbie Weaver at 812-488-1024 or at sw260@evansville.edu.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments