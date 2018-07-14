Former UE Coach Simmons Joins Clemson MBB Staff

Clemson already had a local connection with head men’s basketball coach and Evansville-native Brad Brownell, but now former UE coach Marty Simmons has joined the Tigers staff, according to several family members on social media.

“Orange and Purple just got a little more exciting,” Marty’s son, Blake Simmons, wrote on Instagram. “Congrats dad for joining the Clemson staff!”

Marty Simmons spent 11 years as the team’s head coach before being relieved of his duties earlier this year.

Simmons spent several decades with the Purple Aces program as both a coach and a player.

As a player, Simmons spent two years at UE after transferring from Indiana University.

During his senior year, Simmons finished sixth in the nation in scoring at 25.9 points per game.

