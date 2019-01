A former University of Evansville basketball player has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk for the second time in nearly three years.

Duane ” Boo” Gibson was booked in the Vanderburgh County jail Sunday at 5:05 a.m. He has been released from jail.

Gibson is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

In May 2016, Gibson was arrested for OWI. That story can be found here.

