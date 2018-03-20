Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar Visits UE

President Donald Trump may have given his State of the Union early this year, but University of Evansville President Dr. Tom Kazee and longtime Republican Senator Richard Lugar gave their own version on Tuesday.

Outgoing President Kazee is a political scientist by trade and says he was excited to pick the brain of Senator Lugar who served for 36 years as a senator in Washinton D.C.

Lugar was known for his ability to work across the aisle. Since he was voted out of office, he created a think tank that ranks current Congress members on their ability to work across the aisle. This is a problem that concerns both men, each saying gridlock is a major problem that holds the country back.

The longtime senator says he wants to give constructive criticism to the current administration. One way he says the executive branch could help itself out would be to appoint people to open State Department positions, like ambassadors. Lugar believes this could help the United States global standing.

