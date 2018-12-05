44News | Evansville, IN

Former Tri-State Coach Bob Dallas Dies at 90

Former Tri-State Coach Bob Dallas Dies at 90

December 5th, 2018 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

Bob Dallas, a Tri-State high school basketball coach, died Wednesday at the age of 90.

Tuesday, he was honored for his legacy by the Gallatin County School.

Dallas had amassed 782 wins and 420 loses in his tenure which makes him the sixth winningest coach in Illinois.

Dallas was the head coach of the Gallatin County Hawks. For 46 years, Dallas coached in Gallatin County.

He began coaching at Ridgway in 1956.

His funeral arrangments are pending at this time.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.