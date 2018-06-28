Former Teacher Guilty of Child Seduction Receives Sentence

A former Posey County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Camella Rodgers pleaded guilty on May 30th to two counts of child seduction.

Rodgers will serve the first year in prison, and the remaining two on probation. Along with her sentencing, she will also register with the state of Indiana as a sex offender for 10 years.

She is required to report to Posey County jail on Saturday.

Comments

comments