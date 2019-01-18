Home Kentucky Former Substitute Teacher Arrested on Terroristic Threatening Charges January 18th, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A former substitute teacher at Crittenden County Elementary School has been arrested following accusations that he had made inappropriate statements to students in his 4th grade class.

Jaken Orten was arrested on January 17th for a warrant of terroristic threatening.

Officials at Crittenden County Elementary School say Orten was dismissed on January 14th after the school learned about the accusations.

The school says the school cannot release any more details at this time, as it is now a criminal investigation.

