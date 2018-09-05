Former Student Suing University of Evansville

A former University of Evansville student is suing the school, a professor, and two of its top officials.

Alexis Seay claims in a federal lawsuit that the school, its former President, and the title nine director didn’t respond to allegations of racial and sexual harassment she made against Professor Scott Lank.

Seay says the Theatre Professor made sexually suggestive and racist remarks towards her and other students. She also says Lank wrote a role in one of his plays for her to perform nude. Seay says she feared for her safety and withdrew from the school last semester.

44News received a statement from UE regarding the case:

The University of Evansville has been notified of a lawsuit filed against it by a former student who voluntarily withdrew from the University in February, 2018. It is UE’s policy to refrain from commenting on pending litigation. However, the University is committed to maintaining a culture of respect for all students, regardless of their race, color, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, creed or religion, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected classification. The University seeks to foster an atmosphere of inclusion and diversity and it expects this atmosphere to be nurtured by all members of the university community, including faculty, students, administrators, staff, and visitors.

Comments

comments