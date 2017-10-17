Home Illinois Former Soldier Faces More Charges In International Murder For Hire Scheme October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

A former U.S. Army soldier from Owensboro is facing more charges in connection with an international murder for hire scheme.

A grand jury indicted Joseph Manuel Hunter and two co-defendants on murder charges in connection to a 2012 killing of a woman in the Philippines.

Now, all three are facing more charges in connection with that murder, including conspiracy and kidnapping.

Hunter was a Sniper Instructor and Drill Sergeant who was honorably discharged in 2004.

In 2011 and 2012, Hunter started assembling a murder for hire team, which turned out to be undercover agents for the Drug Enforcement Agency.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping organize the murder of a Filipo woman carried out by the two co-defendants.

Hunter’s case will be heard in New York, starting October 25th. The two co-defendants will be in court next April.

