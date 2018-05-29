Home Indiana Former Soccer Coach Will Serve 5-Year Probation Term May 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A former assistant soccer coach who admitted to sexual abuse is sentenced but he won’t be going to prison. A special prosecutor handed Michael Dugger a five-year probation term and must register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Dugger pleaded guilty to two charges of sex abuse and tampering with evidence. He worked as an assistant soccer coach at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Authorities say Dugger had an inappropriate relationship with one of his players and deleted information from his phone to try to cover it up.

Comments

comments