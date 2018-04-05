Home Kentucky Former Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse Charges April 5th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

The former assistant soccer coach at Madisonville North Hopkins High School has pleaded guilty to sex abuse and tampering with evidence. As part of the plea 33 year old Michael Dugger will serve a five year prison sentence, and he will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

According to the plea, Dugger admitted having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his minor players. He also admitted to deleting data on his phone to cover up the relationship.

Formal sentencing in the case is set for May 29th in Hopkins Circuit Court.

