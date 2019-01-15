Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested

A former Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing more charges from behind bars after authorities say he threatened his ex-wife. Authorities say Troy Calvert threatened to kill his ex-wife and he made the threats from a jailhouse phone.

Officials say he’s now being held in the Henderson County Detention Center after he was turned in by other concerned inmates. Officials say Troy Calvert has a history of domestic violence, which is why he was let go from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office two years ago. According to the sheriff’s office, the domestic violence stems from his wife wanting a divorce.

According to court documents, he was serving a 180-day sentence for violating an active emergency protection order against his former wife.

Calvert was supposed to be released from the Daviess County Detention Center on Friday. Although, due to these additional charges from the threats made in jail, he will be staying in jail a while longer.

“As a victim of domestic violence, you know, they need to reach out for help,” says Major Barry Smith from the Daviess County Sheriff’s office. “That’s the key and so many people feel like it’s their fault that they may be abused or that fault that the domestic violence has occurred in their home and they need to understand that it’s not their fault.”

Officials say he was moved to the Henderson County Jail for the safety of everyone over at the Daviess County Detention Center.

