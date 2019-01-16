Home Indiana Former Sheriff’s Deputy to Be Arraigned Next Week January 16th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The former Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife is expected to be arraigned next Wednesday.

Troy Calvert has been appointed a public defender. Authorities say he was plotting to kill his ex-wife from the Daviess County Jail.

According to authorities, he made the threats while serving a 180-day sentence for violating an active emergency protection order against his former wife.

Calvert is now being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail on two counts of retaliating against a witness.

He was set to be released from Daviess County Friday but officials say concerned inmates turned him in.

