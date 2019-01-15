Home Kentucky Former Sheriff Deputy Behind Bars Following Alleged Threats Against Ex-Wife January 15th, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

A former Daviess County Sheriff Deputy is now facing more charges after he threatened his ex-wife over the phone.

Troy Calvert was suspended following an investigation that started in 2017 into domestic assault charges against his then wife.

Calvert was serving several months for violating court ordered restrictions, and after being released from Daviess County Jail he allegedly threatened his ex-wife and attorney via phone calls.

Police say he is currently serving time for violating a domestic violence order in excess of 30 times.

