Former Sergeant Found Guilty of Making Arrest Without Probable Cause June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

William Dukes Jr., a former Sergeant with the Providence Police Department, was found guilty in federal court on willfully arresting a citizen without probable cause.

According to the United States Attorney, Dukes arrested a Webster County resident in May of 2016 without probable cause. Dukes is also accused of filing a false report to cover up the incident.

Residents have made allegations in the past that claimed Dukes had racially profiled citizens.

“The men and women of Kentucky law enforcement represent the very best our Commonwealth,” stated U.S. Attorney Russel Coleman. “But when they treat the rule of law as optional as did Mr. Dukes, they will be help responsible like any other citizen.”

Sentencing is set for September 13th, 2018. The statutory maximum of the charge is 120 months in prison.

