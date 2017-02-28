Home Indiana Former Senator Questioned for Possible Intelligence Career February 28th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Lawmakers met at Capitol Hill Tuesday to question a former senator.

This is part of the official nomination hearing for former Indiana Senator Dan Coats to be Director of National Intelligence.

Coats has general bipartisan support. He was asked specific questions to help prevent terrorism and coordinate Intelligence gatherings.

Coats was asked about Russia interfering with our election and how he would confront President Trump.

“As I will say frequently to both the president and to the executive branch you need to fully understand my role and my role is to provide you the intelligence to formulate policy, not formulate policy, not be a spokesman for any political decisions that are made,” said former Indiana Senator Dan Coats.

The committee had a closed session to discuss issues related to national security.

