Former “Seinfeld” Writer to Present Comedy in Henderson
One of the writers from an iconic 90s sitcom will be coming to Henderson next week.
Former “Seinfeld” writer Pat Hazell will present “The Wonder Bread Years”, a salute to Americana.
It’s set for Friday May 12 at 7pm at the Preston Arts Center.
You’ll be sure to say “remember when” and smile during the performance that straddles the line between standup and theater.
Tickets start at $10 for ages 18 and under, $12 for college students and $24 and $29 for adults.
For ticket info, CLICK HERE.