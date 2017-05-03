Former “Seinfeld” Writer to Present Comedy in Henderson

One of the writers from an iconic 90s sitcom will be coming to Henderson next week.

Former “Seinfeld” writer Pat Hazell will present “The Wonder Bread Years”, a salute to Americana.

It’s set for Friday May 12 at 7pm at the Preston Arts Center.

You’ll be sure to say “remember when” and smile during the performance that straddles the line between standup and theater.

Tickets start at $10 for ages 18 and under, $12 for college students and $24 and $29 for adults.

For ticket info, CLICK HERE.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments