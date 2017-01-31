Home Indiana Former Secretary of the Indiana FSSA Joins Sagamore Institute January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The former Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration joins Sagamore Institute. John Wernet is joining Sagamore Institute as a Vice President and inaugural Director of the Center for National Health Policy and Innovation. The new Sagamore health policy center will help leader shape new health policy and practice with evidence and experience from the country’s most successful states.

Wernert is the former Secretary of the Indiana FSSA from June 2014 to January 2016. Wernet was the first physician appointed to lead the state agency, and oversaw modernization efforts of social welfare programs including Indiana Medicaid. His major achievements include approval and implementation of HIP 2.0, rolling out the On My Way Pre-K program, and planning and building a new state mental hospital. He has 30 years of experience as a psychiatrist, geriatrician and healthcare leader in Indiana.

At Sagamore Institute, Dr. Wernert will help establish the Kentucky Field Office in Louisville as well as lead the healthcare strategies and medical policy division.

Sagamore Institute emphasizes finding solutions to society’s problems and moving ideas into action.

Comments

comments